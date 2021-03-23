We've spent GHC230m on flood prevention, we'll end Accra floods – Housing Minister

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has expressed satisfaction with dredging works done in the Odaw river and Korle lagoon, as he says the government is committed to ending the perennial flooding in the national capital, Accra.



The minister, who was on an official tour of ongoing works by his ministry in Accra on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, said he is touring flood-prone areas to ascertain the level of works done by Dredging Masters.



In that regard, he commended Dredging Masters for the quality work executed so far adding that the dredging would help prevent flood-related disasters.



The Minister, as part of the tour, visited the Korle-Lagoon dredging site, the IRECOP dredging site, the Odaw dredging site at Circle and Caprice.



Mr Asenso-Boakye also reiterated the government’s commitment toward resolving the issue of perennial flooding, disclosing that the government has spent about GHS230 million on the prevention of flooding in the country.



The Operation’s Manager for Dredging Masters, Sena Kofi Adiepena, assured the government and Ghanaians of their commitment to dredging the entire drains expressing confidence that after their work is done, there will be no major disaster after any heavy rain downpour.