Source: Daily Mail

We've lost a gem - NPP, NDC gather to mourn Sir John

Sir John's one-week commiseration was marked on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late CEO of the Forestry Commission Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, as his family marked a one-week commiseration on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a delegation of the ruling New Patriotic Party to the Ashanti Region town of Sakora Wonoo to condole with the grieving family amid strict Covid-19 hygiene and safety protocols.



Some of them shared fond memories of the late General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.



A former MP for Bantama, Henry Kwabena Kokofu said: “It is a big blow. We cannot discount the contribution of Sir John in Ghana politics; the upbringing of a political party to power. And I can say with all certainty that Akufo-Addo’s presidency much more depended on Sir John and many others.



“The Forestry Commission has lost a gem. If I were to recount the words of the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Sir John had always been a brother to him and many others. So we as NPP have lost our former General Secretary. Someone who aspires to inspire, we’ve lost him.”



The leadership of the National Democratic Congress led by its General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia also graced the occasion to commiserate with the bereaved family.



Speaking on behalf of the NDC delegation, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, Kwame Zu described Mr. Afriyie as a politician who was loved by all, irrespective of their political differences.



He said: “Sir John was a kind man. It didn’t really matter whether you were a member of the NPP or the NDC. And that has been amply demonstrated in the showing of love across the political divide. It is rather regrettable that we are in difficult times. Otherwise, you would have seen the entire entourage of the NDC at the funeral today. Otherwise, you would have even seen everyone who matters in Ghana here today. Be that as it may, the presence of the many great men in this country at this funeral today is a demonstration of the kind-heartedness of Sir John. We’ll forever remember him.”



Lawyer Owusu-Afriyie died after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 1, 2020. His sudden death shook members of the political space.





