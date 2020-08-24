Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Class FM

We’ve constructed more toilets than any govt in the 4th Republic – NPP

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government says it has constructed the largest number of places of convenience by any government in the 4th Republic.



According to the New Patriotic Party(NPP), under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Water and Sanitation Project, 27,242 household and 238 institutional toilets have been constructed while under the Sustainable and Rural Water and Sanitation project, 12,972 household toilets have been constructed.



The party noted that as a result, 351 communities have attained Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status.



These were contained in the NPP 2020 manifesto launched over the weekend in Cape Coast in the Central region.



Touching on improving access to electricity, the NPP said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has extended power to 2,407 communities with 809 ongoing. 417 communities have been connected through the rural electrification with 211 ongoing.



Under the Transmission System Improvement Projects, Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) according to the government continued with the Transmission System Reinforcement to improve operational reliability, security and control, among others.



The government further noted that it has completed projects such as:



• 161/33kv Accra Central Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) Project



• 161/33kv Afienya Substation Project



• 330kv Prestea-Kumasi Power Enhancement Project



• 330kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission Project



• 330kv Aboadze-Prestea Transmission Line Project



• In addition, the 225kV Bolgatanga-Ouagadougou Interconnection Project, which is a component of the WAPP Inter-zonal Transmission Hub Project, was completed and inaugurated by the Presidents of Ghana and Burkina Faso. This is currently facilitating the export of 70MW power from Ghana to Burkina Faso

The government again said with its promise to provide water for all ahead of the 2016 elections, a total of 812 hand pump boreholes have been completed along with 476 mechanized boreholes across the country.



“807 mechanised borehole projects are also ongoing nationwide. Small town water systems have been completed to serve 177 communities in Anomansa, Abaasa, Essiam, Obontser, Ayeidu, Bontrase, Papase, Nkum, Engyiresi, Asempanaye, Osei Kojo krom, Lambussie, Hamile-Happa , Walewale, Gbimsi, Wungu, Gambaga, Naanori, Nalerigu, Chereponi, Gushegu, Kanshegu, Nyensung, Saboba, Yapei, Asiri, Jankufa, Dotobaa, Prang, Brosankro, Ziope, Akpokpo/Batume Junction, Amedzofe, Seniagya, Akrokeri, and Bobrease among others,” the NPP manifesto stated.



The government also specified that small town water systems in Nalerigu, Chereponi, and Yapei have also been commissioned.



The manifesto added that Parliamentary approval and funding have been secured for the Wenchi Water Supply Project to be started in 2020, while sod has been cut, and work started, on the following:



• Yendi Water Supply Project



• Damango Water Supply Project



• Tamale Water Supply Project

