We’ve achieved 80% of our promises - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the New Patriotic Party government has fulfilled 80 percent of promises made during the electioneering period.



Speaking during the NPP’s manifesto launch at the University of Cape Coast in the Central region, Dr Bawumia said they have over 300 achievements since they assumed power in 2017.



“We have achieved 80% of all our promises and we have performed much, much better.”



The Vice President added tertiary students will be able to access Student Loans without the need for a guarantor with beneficiaries given a gap year after NSS before they are required to pay back the loans.



Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded the performance of the New Patriotic Party government, saying they have done wonders in the last three years.



Speaking in a recorded message for the party’s manifesto launch, the former President stated that there is no alternative to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led government and called on Ghanaians to give the party another four years to develop the country.



“There is no alternative to the NPP government that has discharged its work so well…Akufo-Addo and Bawumia over the last three years have done wonders,” the former president said.



He added “see how they have managed the COVID situation, see how planting for food and jobs is performing…they need another four years to continue the development of the country.”





