Regional News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: K-Lover, Contributor

We used to borrow incubator, thank you for this – Holy Family Hospital to Newmont Ghana

File photo: The Hospital received an incubator worth GHC20,000 from Newmont Akyem Mines

The Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital in the Eastern Region has expressed its profound gratitude to the Newmont Akyem Mines for donating an incubator worth GHC20, 000 to help improve the newborn survival rate in the area.

The company made the donation today 5th March, 2021.



Information gathered by Agoo news indicates that the hospital has only one incubator donated to them last year by the former Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw Constituency Seth Adjei (SHAABA)



Presenting the item to the hospital, Senior Manager, Sustainability and External Relations Derrick Boateng said,



‘’According to statistics from UNICEF, in Ghana, about 20,000 newborn babies died in 2019. This is quite concerning and it is clear that more hospitals and healthcare facilities in Ghana need infant incubators to help improve the newborn survival rate.



As a company, the health and wellbeing of our people is a priority and we are committed to making a positive impact wherever we operate, particularly in our communities and surrounding areas.



We are here today to donate an incubator worth GHC28, 000 to the Holy Family Hospital. This is in response to your request for an incubator to help support the survival of preterm babies. We have an interest in the Holy Family Hospital, as it serves a wide geographical area, which extends to the Birim North District, where our Akyem mine is located.

This donation is in line with our continued commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDG3 to be particular, which aims at ensuring good health and well-being. I am optimistic that this incubator will help save many lives and significantly reduce neonatal deaths in this area.



Newmont Ghana has a longstanding relationship with the Holy Family Hospital. Today’s donation builds on our previous contributions to the facility over the years.



We have provided medical equipment, consumables and other supplies worth $250,000 to the maternity unit of the hospital.



As a company that exists to create value and improve lives through our operations, we hope that the incubator will put to good use and that it will improve healthcare delivery and reduce infant mortality associated with premature births.’’



Receiving the item, Medical Superintendent at the Holy Family Hospital Dr Isaac Adu Poku Antwi said the hospital much grateful for the support from Newmont.



He told Agoo FM news Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor (K-Lover) that the hospital has battled with challenges adding they did not have a functional incubator until the former Member of Nkawkaw Constituency Seth Adjei Baah (SHAABA) last year donated one saying there’s always pressure on them since the hospital needs about five (5) incubators.



This however resulted in a situation where the hospital once requested an incubator from the Atibie Government Hospital.



He said this will ease the pressure on them moreover; appealed to the company and other agencies to remember to come back again to support them when necessary since holy family hospital is a referral center.