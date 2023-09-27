We stand in solidarity with flood victims – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has empathised with the victims of the recent floods that have occurred in some parts of the country.



Several coastal communities in the country have been ravaged and suffered loss of properties due to tidal waves while residents of the Savannah region and other regions have been affected by floods as well.



In a statement issued on behalf of the NDC flagbearer and signed by his special aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari, on Tuesday, 26 September 2023, Mr Mahama noted: “The damage, destruction and displacements are tragedies requiring urgent attention and support.”



He called on all to come together as a nation to “help alleviate the suffering of those affected.”



According, to the NDC flagbearer, “it is profoundly disheartening to witness the annual recurrence of these floods, with the toll on lives and property steadily increasing.”



He stressed that the “ability to prevent or minimise such disasters should be a priority for any responsible government,” while indicating that the Akufo-Addo-led administration lacks commitment to curb the menace of floods in the country.



“Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo administration has repeatedly demonstrated its lack of commitment towards implementing effective measures to address this recurring menace.



“The administration has run out of ideas for ameliorating the situation,” Mr Mahama noted.



He further bemoaned the increasing rate of floods particularly in cities despite the huge funds injected into flood control by foreign partners including the World Bank and from the domestic budget while indicating the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), for not providing relief for these flood victims because of a lack of funding.



Mr Mahama further noted that “tragedies of such magnitude can be prevented through proactive measures such as implementing appropriate regulations, good waste management, and investing in the construction and management of sustainable drainage systems.”



He, therefore, called on government “to take immediate action to rectify the systemic failures that have contributed to these floods.”



It added: “We stand in solidarity with the flood victims and their families during this difficult time.”