Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We silently slay giants; NPP slays ants yet paints glorious pictures – Sam George

play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, has said as far as touting achievements is concerned in the country’s politics, his party, the opposition National Democratic Congress may not/does not have a good record.



According to him, while the ruling New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is keen on advertising and propagating their uninspiring projects, the NDC stays rather silent with their humongous achievements while they were in government.



Sam George who is seeking a second term bid as MP said this while speaking on the back of issues related to 1D1F initiative on GhanaWeb Election Desk recorded on November 11.



He said the President and his team are being dishonest about the 1D1F initiative which has been touted as one of the biggest flagship programmes of the government.



Per his assessment, President Akufo-Addo only adopts already existing, functioning factories and others which are non-existent and brands them under the 1D1F policy without adding any value to them.



In his words; “If you want to do that, then Mahama created over 50 companies, he set up several of the companies. Recently, Akufo-Addo went to talk about Sentuo Ceramics, does he know how Sentuo Ceramics was set up and who set it up at Kpong?”



Adding that “Maybe that one thing that the NDC is not too good at, we’re not good at telling our own story. We slay giants and we’re quiet about it, the NPP slays an ant and they paint a picture; a glorious tale of how they used a sledge hammer to kill an ant. That’s the difference.”









