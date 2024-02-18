We should be careful about the passage of anti-gay bill - Ken Agyapong warns

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has warned his colleague parliamentarians about the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that is under consideration.



He argued that imprisoning someone for publicly flaunting he is gay is not a prudent idea because it could lead to attacks on such individuals in the society which would be problematic.



Kennedy Agyapong asserted that passing the anti-gay bill into law would supersede what the constitution stipulates concerning gay activities hence, care should be taken.



“About the anti-gay bill, we should be careful. What disgusts me is when someone openly flaunts that he is gay but honestly, that doesn’t mean the person should be jailed. Everyone has individual rights but that doesn’t mean it should supersede the constitution.



"My worry is the moment it is criminalized and someone is sentenced for being gay... On the other side, people would take the law into their own hands and torture or kill such people,” he said in a video shared by One Ghana TV on their Youtube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Kennedy Agyapong asserted that persons who are the promoters of LGBTQ+ activities should be jailed and not those who are noticed to be gay.



“Persons who should be jailed are the promoters, not those who are just flaunting it.”



Background



Parliament on Thursday, February 8, 2024, brought the consideration stage of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill to an end.



The controversial private members’ bill seeking to proscribe activities of the LGBTQI+ community has been in Parliament for more than three years now.



The consideration stage which takes care of amendments to the various clauses in the bill started before the house went on break last December.



Addressing the house after bringing the consideration stage to an end, second deputy speaker Andrew Asiamah disclosed the bill could however be taken through another consideration if need be before final passage after the various amendments are captured into the bill by drafters



Addressing the media after proceedings, lead sponsor of the bill and Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George assured the house will see the process through to its logical conclusion.



Meanwhile, there was confusion earlier in Parliament during the consideration of the anti-gay bill over appropriate punishment for promoters of LGBTQI+ activities.



