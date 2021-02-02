Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

'We shall resist any group that opposes construction of Commonwealth Hall Annex' - JCR

Commonwealth Hall

The Commonwealth Hall Junior Common Room (JCR) in the University of Ghana has stated that it shall resist any group which rises against the construction of the Commonwealth Hall Annex project.



At a press conference organized at the Commonwealth Hall on Friday, January 29, 2021, JCR member of the hall, Sampson Tagbor said that the vandals are in full support of the project as accommodation plight continues to heighten among students hence it will not allow any group to impede the construction.



“Let it be known that we are not cowards to be intimidated by beneficiaries of conventional knowledge in Academia who see everything wrong with our common teaching and accommodation challenges. We shall resist any person or group who would antagonize this initiative,” he said.



Further speaking, he disclosed the names of some twenty-seven lecturers of the University of Ghana who want the project to be halted.



Mr. Tagbor maintained that the lecturers argued that building the Commonwealth Hall Annex will destroy the unique architecture and design of the University, the development decision of the project did not go through a sound government process and the project will be a financial burden on the University among others.



“We know that those twenty-seven members of convocation are powerful in their respect but we also know that the ideal power is the knowledge of ideas on what needs to be done to solve a prevailing situation. They claim that: they are against the site allocated for the project and that they are protecting the unique design of the University, they are doing this to protect the University from pollution, the development decision did not go through a sound governance process, the project will be a financial burden on the University,” he added.



Sampson Tagbor further indicated that the project will be privately financed with zero commitment from the university in terms of financial obligations.



About the Commonwealth Hall Annex Project



The project is being spearheaded by the Alumni of the Commonwealth Hall of the University.



The facility, estimated at $42,000,000, is expected to deliver a fully-furnished 4,660-bed capacity, comprising 302 one-bed blocks, 552 two-bed blocks, 3,806 four-bed blocks, 32 two-bedroom lecture flats, 8,000 capacity auditorium, and a shopping mall.