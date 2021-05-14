We shall not get water to drink in ten years to come due to 'galamsey' - Alexander Kwamena

Politics of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned that until we weed out galamsey from our forests and water bodies, Ghana will have to import water from neighboring countries.



Taking his turn on JoyNews’ PM Express hosted by Evans Mensah on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the lawmaker indicated that as a country, until we root out illegal mining activities, we shall find it difficult getting water to drink in ten years to come.



“Evans, until we stop these galamsey activities, in ten years to come, we shall have no water to drink,” he stated.



The Effutu Member of Parliament(MP) who hitherto, was the board Chairman of the Ghana Water Company Limited stated that the activities of illegal miners have affected Ghana’s sources of water.



In his submission, our forests cover, our water bodies, streams, rivers, lakes are at the mercy of these illegal mining activities, making it extremely difficult for Ghana Water Company to produce water in large quantities for the citizenry.



He also stressed that galamsey has made it quite expensive for clean and quality water to be produced.



He urged all Ghanaians to join in the fight against galamsey so as to prevent this looming calamity of the country having to spend hard cash to import water for domestic consumption.