We shall deal with anyone who instigates electoral violence – Akwamu Traditional Council

The chiefs say there is the need to maintain and protect the peaceful ambiance in the area

Chiefs of Akwamu Traditional Area have sworn to deal with political actors and their followers who would stir up trouble before, during and after the general elections slated for December 2020.



According to the chiefs, the Akwamu Traditional Area is peaceful, hence, the need to maintain and protect that peaceful ambiance vehemently.



Speaking at Angel FM 102.9 outdoor broadcast at Atimpoku in Asuogyamang District, Nana Asare Akowuah (III) said that, “note that in Asuogyamang there is peace here…the peace in Asuogyamang must not be destroyed”.



Nana Asare Akowuah (III), who is the Krontihene of Akwamu Traditional Area, expressed his displeasure and subsequently condemned the electoral violence that characterised the recent voter registration exercise.



The Krontihene stated that they would keenly monitor the elections to ensure there is peace and also to deal with those who shall cause any violence.



“For the sake of peace, it is not only the police that would monitor this election, we the chiefs are following keenly and we shall fish out anyone who causes violence or injury to be dealt with”, he said in Twi.



Addressing Paul Asare Ansah, NPP parliamentary candidate, and Thomas Ampem Nyarko, MP for Asuogyaman Constituency, Nana Akowuah revealed that a team has been created to monitor the upcoming elections as part of measures to curtail electoral violence.



The Krontihene went ahead to blast Paul Ansah and Thomas Ampem for unsavoury comments they made at a recent function at Akosombo.



He advised politicians to respect chiefs and not neglect them because as chiefs, they can convince people to also vote for them.



The Krontihene further expressed his displeasure at the discrimination that goes on at Volta River Authority (VRA).



The chief accused officials at the VRA of employing their family and friends to the neglect of the Asuogyamang indigenes.



“The people at VRA don’t listen to us or employ our youth. They have taken the work as a family business and when someone leaves, they bring their child or relative to replace them…”, he criticized.

