We’re taking our children to school today – ‘Rasta’ parent

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ras Aswad Nkrabea, a parent of the two Rasta students who won their case against Achimota School, has said he is taking the boys to school today, Wednesday, June 2.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, June 2 that an intention by the Achimota School to file an appeal against the court ruling will not stop the children from going to school.



“We are taking the boys to school today,” he said.



The Governing Board of the Achimota School has instructed lawyers of the school to file an appeal against the court ruling which ordered that the two Rastafarian students, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marhguy who were denied admission into the school, be admitted.



The Board said it disagrees with the ruling of the court which was delivered on Monday, May 31.



A statement issued on Tuesday, June 1 said “The Governing Board of Achimota School was represented in court yesterday 31st May 201 and has learned from the outcome of the case brought against it by two persons who had earlier applied to be admitted to the school.



“The court ruled that the religious rights of the two applicants had been violated by the school management as they sought to enforce the time-tested and well-known rules of the school.



“The court further directed the school to admit the two applicants.



“The school board disagrees with the ruling of the court. The school board has therefore directed its lawyers to appeal against the ruling.”