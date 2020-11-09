Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

We’re taking 5 seats from NDC in Oti - Herbert Krapa

Herbert Krapa, Government’s spokesperson on governance and legal affairs

Government’s spokesperson on governance and legal affairs, Mr. Herbert Krapa has said the NPP in the newly created Oti region is optimistic of winning five out of the eight constituencies of the region.



According to him, the NPP government is working on a number of social interventions including infrastructure development such as roads, institutions, health, education among the rest in the Oti region hence the need to vote for the President Nana Akufo-Addo together with the various NPP Parliamentary candidates in the come December elections to continue and complete such projects.



He is optimistic that the NPP in the region would win more seats than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) saying “I have told the leadership of the party that a minimum of five constituencies hoping and expecting that they should be able to deliver for the New Patriotic Party... we are hopeful that we will also take some members of Parliament with the President so that the governance can be smooth for us” he said.



He noted this in Dambai on Sunday, 9 November 2020 where he donated some fifty motorcycles to the Oti NPP Campaign Committee to enhance campaign activities across the various constituencies.



He said the newly created Oti region needs development and that necessitated him to donate the bikes as part of his efforts in winning the 2020 elections and developing the region.



Mr. Krapa who is an indigene of Botoku, a farming and fishing community in the Oti region mentioned that Ghanaians should recognise the works delivered by the NPP and keep them in office for a second term “we’re confident that the work that President Akufo-Addo has done in the course four years, we’re confident that the Ghanaian people will recognise it and appreciate it and return him into the office to continue what he is doing “



On his part, the Oti NPP Chairman, Evans Yaw Dapaa said the party is working vigorously to take the five parliamentary seats in the region because “ the NPP is doing much work in Oti than even the NDC that is saying Oti is their stronghold” he said.



The Chairman indicated that “ As for the five seats, it’s our target, we’re going to take five seats from the NDC, we have the Akan, Krachi West, Krachi Nchumuru, the Krachi East, Nkwanta South and Nkwanta North” he mentioned.



Mr. Dapaa was grateful for the kind gesture and promised to ensure good maintenance of the bikes, adding that the motorcycles will be disbursed to the various constituencies across the region basically to carry out campaign activities.

