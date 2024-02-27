We’re suffocating under this constitution – Martin Kpebu on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has called for a review of the 1992 Constitution, asserting that the current legal framework is stifling the nation's progress.



Kpebu's remarks come in the wake of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent reshuffling of his government and subsequent resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader in Parliament.



He contends that the three-decade-old constitution has outlived its usefulness, with its provisions contributing to governance challenges and creating a power imbalance among political parties.



Kpebu argued that the constitution empowers political parties excessively, leading to issues such as the abrupt reshuffling of key leaders like Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



"It is extremely embarrassing that as Majority Leader, you hear that you’re going to be sacked in the news. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hears about his sacking in the news, and you think that’s a joke?



“Is that how you’ll pay somebody for all the work he’s done? What’s the rush? What prevented the President or the party leaders from calling him ahead?" onuaonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview with TV3 on February 24, 2024.



He asserted that Article 300 of the constitution grants political parties extensive powers to expel Members of Parliament deemed unfit, creating a situation where MPs become submissive to party directives.



Kpebu stressed that the existing legal framework needs an overhaul to reduce the dominance of political parties over elected representatives.



“So, I look at it and then what it raises is that we have to look at the system of governance again. There is no week that a problem of governance arises and it doesn’t touch the constitution. So, it tells you, we’re suffocating under this constitution,” he asserted.



The outspoken lawyer continued "So, what I see is that the power the parties wield over the MPs is unwieldy. Let’s get a better system. Let’s move away from the British system. When the sacking came, I was like, can we blame the parties that much? It’s the laws we have. It’s given them too much power," he stated.



