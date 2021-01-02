Politics of Saturday, 2 January 2021

We’re solidly behind Bawumia to lead NPP, Ghana – Council of Zongo Chiefs

The Ashanti Regional President of Council of Zongo Chiefs who doubles as the Frafra Chief Naaba Musah Akambounga has charged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to allow Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lead the party after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Chief Musah Akambounga, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the right person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after President Akufo-Addo to secure another victory for the party in 2024.



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Chief Musah Akambounga was optimistic that a Muslim will be elected as President of the Republic of Ghana through New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“We strongly believe in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia capabilities to lead NPP and Ghana. It is time NPP leaders allow a Muslim to lead that party. We prefer Dr Bawumia as a flag bearer of NPP than anyone in the NPP” Chief Akambounga said



“Dr Bawumia has fought a good fight with President Akufo-Addo and his competence secured victory for NPP in 2016 and 2020. When he (Dr Mahamudu Bawumia) leads the NPP the party will win 2024 general elections and continue to transform Ghana as President Akufo-Addo is doing” He stressed.



Chief Akambounga added, “People have the perception that NPP is an anti-Muslim party and for that matter, the party will not allow a Muslim to lead the party. NPP should shame the critics and allow Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become president to win the heart of majority of Muslims”.



“Those who have presidential ambition in NPP should wait for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party and appoint either an Akan or Akyem as his running mate. Ghana should have a Muslim president and a Vice president from Ashanti Region or Eastern Region.”



He therefore charged his fellow Muslims, Zongo dwellers and Zongo leaders to disabuse their minds of the perception that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is anti-Muslims and Zongos.





