We're not under a military junta to shoot galamseyers for free - Mireku Duker

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, says the Akufo-Addo government hasn't lost the battle against galamsey but is on the right track to ending this menace.



Joining the Wednesday panel on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show to discuss the galamsey situation, the Deputy Minister advised the government and the New Patriotic Party not to lose sight of their vision.



He cautioned the ruling party saying some people are setting an agenda to derail them.



"If the NPP don't exercise patience, some people will set an agenda for us. Let us remain focused. We are on track in the fight against galamsey. Government is in control," he stated.



Also subtly touching on calls for illegal miners to be shot on-sight, Hon. Mireku Duker replied; "We are not in junta regime for us to go and shoot people free".



To him, for the nation to end galamsey, "what we need is attitudinal change".



