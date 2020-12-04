Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: My News GH

We’re not declaring our support for NPP or NDC – UPP’s Odike cautions supporters

Akwasi Addai Odike, flagbearer of the United Progressive Party

Disqualified 2020 flagbearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike has warned elements in the party against throwing their support behind the two major political parties; the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to Mr. Odike, the leadership of the party has picked intelligence some faceless people claiming to be National Executives of the party are planning to hold a presser to declare support for the NPP ahead of next week’s December 7 polls.



“Let me tell Ghanaians particularly, all UPP members that, we are not going to declare our support for NPP or NDC in this election. All true UPP members should ignore fake information that might emanate that we are for party “A” or “B” “, UPP founder, Mr. Odike warned.



Speaking on a local radio station in Kumasi, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike entreated electorates particular those in the Ashanti Regional to reject the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) barely days away.



“People in Ashanti Region, nobody should vote for Akufo-Addo. He has taken your votes for granted so many years so don’t vote for him for another term.



If you vote for Nana Akufo-Addo, he will not come to the region. He is here because of votes but not for your development”, Mr. Odike took a swipe at the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.