We’re in a ditch, Akufo-Addo has plunged Ghana in its worst economic crisis – Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political scientist, has averred that Ghana is going through its worst economic crisis in history thanks to the economic mismanagement of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He said Ghana is in a ditch because of the actions and inactions of the government whiles lamenting the depths that Ghana has sunk to in the last six years.



“We all supported Nana Addo, if we are going by performance will you support him again? We supported him, look where we are. So how are you going to say Kwabena Agyepong cannot perform?



“The one we thought he is going to perform, has he performed? We are in a ditch, very very bad. The worst economic crisis of this country from the beginning… this is mindboggling. For you to go to such depths in these six years. What happened?” he quizzed.



He was speaking to Accra-based TV3 in an interview (January 13) discussing the current economic situation and other related issues.



Ghana had a torrid 2022 amid an economic crisis that forced government to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) facility at a time the cedi was rapidly depreciating, inflation was galloping and government was faced with multiple downgrades by rating agencies.



The government has serially blamed the crisis partly on the aftershocks of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



It has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country after sealing a Staff-Level agreement with the IMF with the hope that funds from the US$3 billion facility will be released early this year.



Meanwhile, government is hamstrung by hurdles as it attempts to secure a deal with its Domestic Debt Exchange programme. Organized labour successfully fought off plans to include pensions in the DDE, now individual bondholders are also rejecting plans to include them.





