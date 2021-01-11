General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

We’re hopeful our preliminary objection on election petition will be upheld - Lawyer

Lawyers of the President are raising a preliminary objection for the petition to be thrown out

One of the spokespersons on the presidential petition for President Akufo-Addo, lawyer Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante says they are hopeful that their preliminary objection was filed against the petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama would be upheld.



She said the petition filed by the former president is not only incompetent but weak, inconsistent, and did not meet the requirements for a petition to be filed.



Speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the petition does not satisfy the constitutional provision because the validity of the election of the president is not being challenged.



She stated that the President was optimistic that the apex court will determine that the petition is incompetent, frivolous, and vexatious, with no reasonable cause of action in terms of Article 64(1) of the Constitution.



Nana Adjoa Adobea explained that even if the alleged vote padding is probed to be true, it will not be significant to overturn the results declared by the Electoral Commission.



She said the alleged vote padding is not even up to 7,000 and immaterial to overturn the declaration.



She added the court should not even waste its time in sitting on a matter that lacks merit.