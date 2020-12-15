Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

We’re finalizing processes to declare Sene West election results – EC

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it’s yet to finalize the outcome of the Sene West parliamentary election.



Sene West is the only constituency whose election result is yet to be declared because it’s under dispute.



Currently, results for 274 seats out of the 275 parliamentary seats have been officially declared with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) securing 137 parliamentary seats as against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which has won 136 seats.



An independent candidate who until the elections was the sitting NPP MP for Fomena constituency won a seat.



Both the NDC and NPP have claimed victory for the Sene West seat.



The Electoral Commission in a statement issued on Monday, December 14, 2020, said it will in the coming days finalize issues regarding who won the Sene West constituency seat.



“The Sene West parliamentary election is yet to be finalized and the outcome declared. The Commission assures the General Public that it is working to finalize the issues regarding the Sene West Constituency to enable the transparent, fair credible, and peaceful conclusion of the process. We expect to bring finality to this issue within the shortest possible time," the statement noted.

