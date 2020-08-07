Politics of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

We're destined to rescue Ghana from hardship - John Mahama

Some NDC National Executives in a picture with the Volta Regional Campaign Team

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that the party is destined to rescue Ghana from hardship and other challenges Ghanaians are individually battling with.



Speaking on his behalf at a lunch of regional campaign team in the Volta Region on Friday, 7 August 2020, the party's deputy general secretary, Peter Boamah Otukonor said, the country is currently in a total hardship among other disturbing situations hence the NDC is on a rescue mission to restore confidence in Ghanaians.



"The soul of our country is been destroyed, this is a rescue mission which will help safe the soul of our country. Comrades, we have been tasked by destiny with nothing less than pulling Ghana back from the verge of disaster, we are faced with executing a rescue mission to alleviate the hardship and the suffering of our people. It is a rescue mission to halt the corruption and collapse of our democratic institutions, and to restore hope confident in the future" he said.



He called on the campaign team to work hard for victory 2020 by exhibiting the core functions and purposes of setting up the team and to do away things that will not suit the party in their quest for victory.



On his part, the Regional Chairman of the NDC in the Volta region, Henry Ametepe has called on the leadership of the party to ensure effective disbursement of party's resources for campaign activities for election 2020.



Mr Ametepe blamed the party's 2016 defeat on lack of inclusiveness and proper coordination of campaign activities and resources and called on the National Executive Committee to take a second look at the issue going into the 2020 election.



"One of the things I want to leave for the National, we lost the election in 2016 because of lack of inclusiveness, constituency executives will come to a meeting and only to be told that this item is been given to the PC (Parliamentary candidate) it should never happen in my administration.…. General Secretary, send this to the national that I'll not like to hear t-shirt or whatever it is is given to somebody in Accra (whilst it is for regional level), I'll shake this region if these things happen," he alarmed.



In all, thirty-one members have been inaugurated to champion and spearhead the 2020 elections campaign across the Volta region and will be led by Henry Ametefe.



Some members of the campaign team included the party's regional secretary, James Gunu; Deputy chairman, George Loh; Adaklu MP, Kwame Agbodza; Communication Officer, Kafui Agbleze and former member of Parliament, Captain, George Nfodjo (RTD).



A delegation from the National Headquarters of the party led by Peter Boamah Otukonor is expected to lunch the Oti regional chapter.

