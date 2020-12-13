Politics of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: My News GH

We’re contesting 2020 presidential results spiritually – Nurudeen Hamidan

Leading member of NDC in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Nurudeen Hamidan

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential polls results in which the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate and President, Nana Akufo-Addo garnered 6,594,875 votes representing 51.48 % ahead of NDC’s John Mahama, 6,130, 698 votes representing 47.86% not only in a law Court.



“Physically and spiritually, we will pray as Muslims and Christians for something to happen to the EC Chairperson to announce the correct results…we can also opt to go to Court, demonstrate and protest against the results to show that it is fake”, a leading member of NDC in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Nurudeen Hamidan revealed during post-election analysis programme monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to former Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore-Mampong in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, the vigilance of NDC party in the constituency uncovered several heinous plots by the ruling NPP to rig both the presidential and parliamentary polls, particularly in the area.



“A lot of evil plans by the NPP did happen on the election day. Ballot stuffing, over voting and attempts to snatch ballot boxes all were considered by our opponent NPP. Nobody can tell me that the election was free and fair”, the member of NDC Election Taskforce spoke on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM during panel discussion.



“There are so many beliefs in the country and people may also sought to consult deities to force the Electoral Commission Chair to change the results”, Hon. Nurudeen Hamidan told host, Nana Kwadwo Juantuah.





