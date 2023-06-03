We prayed for our dead child to vanish - Godpapa and Empress Lupita claim

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

The viral TikTok couple, Daniel and Jocelyn Chayah have sparked controversy again for revealing that they prayed for their dead child to disappear.



The couple gained significant attention on the social media platform, TikTok, where they go by the names Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita.



The two are standing trial for allegedly killing two of their three children.



According to Kofi Adoma, the couple, when asked about the whereabouts of the two children, claimed one died at an unidentified place while another’s body vanished after they prayed so.



In one of their media interviews, they admitted to sacrificing one of their children, claiming that they believed the child was possessed by an evil spirit and that his future would involve engaging in criminal activities detrimental to the nation.



Their youngest child, however, managed to escape from home and shared some of his harrowing experiences under his parents' care before fleeing.



The couple was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and have been scheduled to reappear on June 15, 2023, after being remanded.







