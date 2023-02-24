We only recognise Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as paramount chief of Bawku - U/E Reg House of Chiefs

Regional News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, through its Standing Committee, has said Bawku cannot have two paramount chiefs.



This comes on the heels of the enskinment of a new chief for the Mamprugus.



According to the Regional House of Chiefs, at an emergency meeting held to discuss the incident, it only recognises Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the Paramount Chief of Bawku Traditional Area and member of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.



"We know only Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the paramount chief of Bawku Traditional Area and a member of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs. He is also a member of the the National House of Chiefs," a statement by the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs said.



It continued that "currently, a vacancy has not occurred, necessitating a new enskinment of a paramount chief for Bawku."



It also called for an end to the Bawku conflict.



"The ethnic crisis in Bawku must stop, and it behoves on the government to act swiftly and decisively in that direction so that peace can prevail in Bawku.



"Enough blood has already been spilled, and this must stop," it concluded.



