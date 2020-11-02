Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We never cancelled Teacher/Nursing training allowances - NDC

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The Eastern Regional arm of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has insisted that the party never cancelled allowances given to Teacher and Nursing trainees when in power.



According to the Communications Director of the party in the region, Don Dallas Williams, they only started talks on the cancellation of these allowances but never actually did it.



“We did not cancel the Teacher training and Nursing allowances. It was just a proposal to cancel it but we did not do it”.



Dallas made this known in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Sefa Danquah, who sat in for Afrifa-Mensah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He noted that the proposal was to cancel the Teacher and Nursing training allowances and invest that money to improve the educational infrastructure in these institutions.



The politician noted that the allegations levelled against the party that they cancelled the allowances for the aforementioned trainees are utterly false.



“We will subject all these allegations to strict proof and ask anyone who claims we cancelled the Teacher and Nursing Trainee allowances to present evidence to that”.



On his authority, Ghanaians are smart people who make the right decisions and are not influenced poorly. “When the facts are presented, the ordinary Ghanaian will judge for herself and tell you that we never cancelled the allowances”.



The John Dramani Mahama government channelled allowances paid to Nurses and Teachers into other development projects, saying it was “part of a framework to long term National Development planning”.



The NPP government ahead of the 2016 elections, however, promised to restore these allowances when voted to power and this is considered to have played a significant role in garnering more votes for the party.



The Akufo-Addo led administration materialized its promise of restoring the Teacher and Nursing trainee allowance.

