General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We need to revise our salary structure as a country – Dr Kofi Amoah

Renowned business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah

Chief Executive of Progeny Ventures International, Dr. Kofi Amoah has indicated that a revision of the salary structure in Ghana is the only way the country can resolve its myriad of issues.



According to him, the salary structure in the country does not provide comfort to the working Ghanaian and that contributes to the lack of commitment and inefficiencies at work places.



“We need to have a discussion on the salary structure in the country. This will solve a lot of our problems as a country. There is no solidity and attachment to the work by staff and this leads to poor outcomes”.



He described the poor salary structure as an existential issue that needs to be resolved in an interview with Rev Erskine on the Y LeaderBoard on Y 107.9 FM.



Dr. Kofi Amoah stated, if the working class in the country are paid just enough to keep their heads slightly above water, then, the country will continue to suffer corruption and unproductivity.



He motioned that if the salary structure is improved, working class Ghanaians will give out their best for Ghana.



“If I make enough money from my work and can buy a house and live comfortably, then, why would I not execute my responsibilities wholeheartedly”, declared.



A person working in Ghana typically earns around GH¢5,070 per month. Salaries range from GH¢1,280 (lowest average) to GH¢22,600 (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).



