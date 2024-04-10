We need to impose a 'Thief Tax' on corrupt politicians, their relatives and beneficiaries – Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ernesto Yeboah, founder of Economic Fighters, is proposing a ‘thief tax’ that would be imposed on relatives and other beneficiaries of politicians who have stolen from the state.



He is advocating for the country to retrieve every pesewa stolen by a politician.



He suggested that the retrieval should be extended to even churches and groups that may have benefitted from the corrupt politician.



To achieve this, he has challenged Ghanaian voters to be courageous in voting against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming presidential election.



The young freedom fighter argued that the two political parties don’t deserve to remain in power.



He declared that "we have to come to one position, and that position is to boot out the NDC and NPP from the politics of the country for a while so we can use that power to restore the country."



He lamented that since 1992, we have not audited the country’s accounts, and the majority of those who have stolen state resources have gone unpunished.



“We need to remove these two parties so we can bring to account all those who have stolen state resources. Even if you have stolen one pesewa, we have to bring you to account," he said on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



He said we could use the Ghana card system to track these family members and automatically deduct these monies from their salaries.



Ernesto Yeboah went on to state that “the taxes we will impose should not only affect you but your relatives and all those who have benefited from your thievery and corruption. This is what has to be introduced. So, for example, if it is investigated and proven that Cecilia Dapaah did something wrong, we have to take steps to retrieve the money.



"If she had already spent some of the money, we should make his family and other beneficiaries pay. We should use their Ghana card details and make automatic deductions from their salaries into the Bank of Ghana accounts. We should also go to the churches where she may have given support and make them pay back. When we are able to do this, we will all be responsible and deal with the corruption and thievery.”