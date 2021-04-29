We need speedboats to fight galamsey - Assin North DCE cries out

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Assin North Constituency, Charles Ohene Andoh has called on government to equip the anti-galamsey task-force deployed to their area with speedboats if they are to effectively fight the menace.



According to him, these galamseyers are positioned at various points along the River Pra and believes the only way the task-force can round them up without giving them any reaction or escape time is if “we are equipped with speedboats”.



He disclosed that with the help of the Operation Vanguard team and use of drones, they (Assin North authorities) have the locations of these galamseyers but they have constantly evaded authorities and revived their ‘business’ along different points of the river.



“We need speedboats to chase and arrest illegal miners along River Pra. The galamseyers are really good swimmers and also when we raid one point, the other groups would’ve all dispersed before we even reach those parts. But with the right equipment, we can be in different areas within minutes and see to the complete end of galamsey”, he stated.



The DCE furthered that the speed boats will also ensure the safety of the task-force as they will not have to waddle in water to get from one point to another to clamp on the activities of illegal miners.



On his authority, the fight will not be a selective one and assured so called “big-men” who are engaged in the illegality will not interfere in their work. “No one is bigger than the President and we will fight any big-man involved in galamsey. We will make sure all these people have their sites raided in order to end the menace and preserve the environment”.



In an earlier statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the government announced the deployment of 200 officers in the military on River Pra in the Western and Central regions to halt operations of illegal miners destroying the country’s water bodies.



The team commenced the operation on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as part of government’s renewed effort against illegal mining.



This latest action to fight the menace, popularly known as galamsey, comes after the Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining on April 14.



