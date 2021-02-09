Regional News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

We need a unifier to develop Ayensuano with us - Ayensuano chiefs

The chiefs want Akufo-Addo to consider Josephine Awuku Ansah as DCE

Some chiefs and opinion leaders of Ayensuano in the Eastern Region have appealed to the President to take into consideration someone who can bring unity to the district when appointing a District Chief Executive for the area.



According to them, the incompetence and non-cooperative nature of the current DCE contributed to the lack of development in the district and the loss of the Parliamentary seat to the NDC.



Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and opinion leaders Paul Som-Abedi said, they are proposing that the President considers appointing Josephine Awuku Ansah as DCE since she has exhibited maturity, unity and commitment in the district.



According to the Chiefs from five communities within Ayensuano, the district has reached a point where a unifier, dedicated, selfless, and hard-working person has to assume the position as DCE.



Nana Bafour Obiri Ansah Aboabo Hene added that Josephine Awuku Ansah Nkoom, an Administrative and Human Resource Manager with the Environmental Protection Agency at Amasaman has what it takes to be a DCE for the district; since she stands for peace, unity and development.