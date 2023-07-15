You are here: HomeNews2023 07 15Article 1804901

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

rainbowradioonline.com

We need a national conversation now : Builsa South MP on 'outrageous' Pent hostel fees

The newly approved hostel rates announced by the Ghana Hostels at the University of Ghana (UG) have sparked outrage among a section of Ghanaians.

The latest to join those outraged by the new rates is a Deputy ranking member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak.

The new cost for a student in an airconditioned (big) room (ensuite) is GH¢24,363.00 whereas the small is GH¢21,820.00.

The cheapest rate is four students in a room (shared) is Ghc4,928.00.

Reacting to this, Dr Clement Apaak described the new rate as exorbitant.

He questioned how many parents could afford the new exorbitant rates.

As a result, he has called for a national discussion about university student accommodation.

According to him, the new rate was nearly identical in other universities.

This, he lamented, would deny the poor access to accommodation in our universities.

"Exorbitant to put it mildly. How many parents can afford to pay these outrageous amounts for hostel accommodation for their wards? What happens to the poor? Information is that it’s same in other Universities. We need a national conversation on accommodation for students.”