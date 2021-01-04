General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

We must unite to develop Ghana - Chief to political parties

Ghanaians have been urged to be peaceful

The Berekusomanhene Nana Oteng Korankye II has advised all parties that contested in the 2020 general elections to resolve all their differences through the appropriate quarters.



According to him, Ghana is a beacon of democracy and a shining example for the globe hence we cannot do anything to destroy these gains.



He indicated in every contest, there would be losers and winners but after the contest, both the winners and losers must work together in the interest of the state.



The traditional leader speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the most important thing for us now is to unite as a people and help our leaders develop the country.



“I am appealing to all aggrieved parties to take heart. We should unite as a people, and help the elected president develop Ghana. The four-year mandate given the government will surely be over,” he added. He admonished Ghanaians to keep working hard and eschew all forms of evil to help the country develop.



He said the outbreak of the coronavirus brought its own challenges but we have been able to see a new year.



He said we were not sure about organizing the 2020 elections but we have successfully done it.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.