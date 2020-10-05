Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We must retire Mahama from active politics - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called on all supporters of the ruling NPP government to render former President John Dramani Mahama redundant from active politics.



According to him, this is will be the surest way to make the New Patriotic Party led by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fulfill his promises and goodwill to Ghanaians.



He said Ghanaians can retire and make useless, the former president’s re-election bid, by voting massively against him in the upcoming December 7 polls.



Speaking to party faithful at the launch of the NPP’s Bono East Youth Wing campaign in Techiman, October 4, 2020, the legislator advised members to ensure that President Akufo-Addo gets overwhelmed with votes on December 7, 2020.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is quoted to have said; “I told my constituents in the Ashanti Region that, the 2020 elections are ‘double-track elections.’ Akufo-Addo beat Mahama in the previous elections with a margin of about a million votes. If the margin of victory reduces in this coming election, he (John Mahama) will feel he can come and run again. Let’s vote massively and win by two million votes so that even the NDC would have no option but to retire him. That is what we must do.”



“This is why I am saying the election is a double track one. We are voting to win and also to retire John Mahama…This will ensure that whatever he [President Akufo-Addo] wants to do for you will be easily achieved. We can do this by being united,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added.



In the 2016 general elections, the ruling NPP government handed the opposition NDC a resounding defeat by 53.72 percent to 44.53 percent. This, according to data from the Electoral Commission translated in figures as 5,755,758 to 4,771,188, respectively.









