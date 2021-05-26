We must not give up on corruption fight – Manasseh to Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has charged Ghanaians not to throw in the towel and renege on their resolve to fight corruption in the public sector.



Speaking at a forum by the Centre for Social Justice on the theme ‘Uprooting Public Sector and Political Corruption in Ghana,” Manasseh admitted that efforts towards eradicating the menace has made no significant impact but it will be catastrophic for Ghanaians to give up on the fight.



He also challenged the populace to desist from corrupt acts and rise up against public service workers who are seen to be corrupt.



“While we call on state institutions and our leaders to fix the corruption, we, the people should also be willing to fix ourselves and get involved,” Manasseh appealed.



He stated, “The fight against corruption is becoming a hopeless one even if you ignore the danger. If with all the hard work we are still not recording impressive results, it can only get worse if we give up.



“Those we expect to lead us in the fight against corruption are often those who undermine that fight. That’s why we vote. In our elections, the subject of corruption features prominently.”



Manasseh also maintained that the culture of silence highlighted by Sir Sam Jonah indeed exists in the country despite denials by government.



“Unfortunately, for the media, the noose around the neck of free expression is getting tighter every passing day. I know many journalists who are afraid to do critical journalism because of the fear for their lives. When anybody mentions the return of the culture of silence, some people in government get overly defensive, but it is real,” he noted.



“The selective closure of radio stations; the threat and murder of Ahmed Suale; the arrest, detention and alleged torture of Modernghana.com journalists; and the recent arrest and assault of Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives are some of the many incidents that have heightened the threat against free expression and media freedom,” he pointed out.



He was of the view that the media must not give up, adding “When the state institutions charged with fighting corruption are failing and the government is not interested in fighting corruption, it will be suicidal if the media should look away.”



