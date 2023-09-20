We must break the 8 – COP Alex Mensah

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

COP George Alex Mensah (rtd), one of the former senior police officers captured in a leaked tape of an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said that the NPP would win the 2024 presidential elections.



Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the retired Commissioner of Police (COP) said that the NPP (New Patriotic Party) would win power for a third successive term – ‘break the 8’ – because it has the men.



He added that the NPP is the best political party in the country and it has really done well in the management of the country.



“We will break the 8, we must break the 8 to push Ghana forward. I know (we will break the 8) because we have the men, we have the capabilities, and we have a good mind for this country.



"Comparing other political parties, I see the NPP as the best political party that can help this country,” he said.



He also said that he is happy with the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“For now, if for nothing at all, you all know what the government is doing to overcome the challenges, and at least we still have free SHS, so the number of people that were paying their fees has reduced, now you don’t pay,” he said.



“So, nobody comes to worry you that I have not paid my child’s school fees. We want that thing to continue, we don’t want anybody to come and change it so that people will be calling us for SHS fees again,” he added.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensah, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling Bugri Naabu, a former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



