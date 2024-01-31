We may record a lot of respiratory infections after the harmattan - Ghana Meteo

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chief Weather Forecaster Raphael Osei Boakye from the Ghana Meteorological Agency has emphasized the need for the Ghanaian public to take precautions during the Harmattan season.



He said Ghanaians have to prepare for an intense Harmattan season throughout January 2024.



He states that the dust conditions are accompanied by northern-bound winds entering our country.



He attributed it to the arrival of a dry continental wind in the country from Chad and Niger.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he advised Ghanaians to wear nose masks during this period to avoid taking in a lot of particles into our respiratory systems.



“Some people are taking things for granted and not safeguarding themselves. The dusty wind is accompanied by respiratory diseases and other medical disorders. That’s why we’re pushing folks to use nasal masks.



The impacts will not be apparent right now, but following the harmattan, we will notice an increase in respiratory diseases in our hospitals.



The weather has been extremely dry, which is why we are pushing Ghanaians to stay hydrated. Staying hydrated flushes away toxins from the body and keeps us healthy.”

He stated that drivers must take the required precautions, particularly by utilising their fog lights and driving under the speed limit when visibility is poor, especially early in the morning and around dawn.



He has so requested that food vendors, particularly those who sell meals on the street, take the required precautions to prevent dust from infiltrating the food they sell to the public.



The weather conditions, he warned, can easily cause fires; thus, the people must be careful and turn off their electrical devices when not in use.