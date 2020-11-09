Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

We'll vote for you to bring back our University campus - Afram Plains Chiefs to Mahama

Chief of Kwaekese Nana Kwasi Bampo II

Chiefs in Afram Plains have assured to vote massively for the Flagbearer of the largest opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama to bring back the satellite campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) to Afram Plains.



The Chiefs are still disenchanted about the government’s decision to relocate the Campus from the area to Bunso in the Akyem Abuakwa South Municipality.



Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs in Donkorkrom, the Chief of Kwaekese Nana Kwasi Bampo II said: “We have some very pressing needs that we want to table before him which we will give him a year to fulfil it when he comes to power because we will vote massively for him. Afram Plains has never disappointed NDC for the past 28 years”



He added “He(Mahama) promised to build a University campus for us we were told did all the legal documentation but we are told the document is missing. Our children have to be crossing river to travel far for tertiary education. We know he is coming back to power. After the assumption of office, he should bring back our University campus even if it will be started with a wooden structure we like it he should do it for us within his first year”.



According to the Chiefs, all major development in the Afram Plains area were brought by NDC governments.



“No President of Ghana knew that there are people living in this area. JJ Rawlings who was the first President who stepped foot on the land and extended Electricity to this area, constructed and tarred our road. After him, NDC President Atta Mills also did well. He constructed a Girls Dormitory for us. The third NDC President John Mahama also did very well but let me just mention a few -He brought us a brand new pontoon, he completed and furnished a maternity block for our women, he gave us E-block (Community Day SHS) and many more”



The Chiefs said this on Sunday when the Flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama took his four-day Campaign tour of the Eastern Region to Afram Plains.



Mr. Mahama described as unfortunate the relocation of the satellite campus of UESD to Bunso by President Akufo Addo.



He said the campus was to be sited in Afram Plains for Agriculture-related research.



“If you want to build a campus in your hometown you could have easily got some funds to do that instead of moving the campus from Afram Plains”



He promised that the next NDC government will look for funds to build a satellite campus in Afram Plains.



Mr.Mahama also assured the people of Afram Plains that, the road from Enkye to Donkorkrom will be rehabilitated and asphalted should he win power on December 7.



