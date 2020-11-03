Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

We’ll vote against any MP who approves the passage of Plant Breeders Bill – Peasant farmers

play videoExecutive Director of Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Victoria Adongo

Executive Director of Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Victoria Adongo has said her members are ready to vote against any parliamentary candidate who approves the passage of the Plant Breeders Bill, now Plant Variety Protection Bill 2020.



She said the action yet to be taken will be based on the idea that parliamentarians are insensitive to the plights of their constituents, especially peasant farmers in their various constituencies.



According to her, the proposed bill in parliament is skewed towards the protection of large corporations engaged in commercial breeding and rather undermines the rights of smallholder farmers.



At a press conference in Accra Tuesday, Victoria Adongo said: “We would also want to throw out a word of caution to the Members of Parliament that as we approach the 2020 elections, we are keeping a close eye on any MP who votes in support of the bill and we will not hesitate in advising our members in voting against members as it is clear that they do not serve the interest of their constituents.”



She, however, called on members of parliament to as a matter of urgency halt all processes leading to the passage of the bill until key stakeholders are consulted.



“Though the bill hasn’t been passed yet, it is before parliament and there’s a possibility of going through the process before this parliament is dissolved…we would therefore like to use this medium to request Parliament to halt all processes leading to the passage of this bill and truly call for open and transparent engagement of all stakeholders,” madam Adongo noted.





