We’ll speak on Dr. Mac-Palm’s death in due course – Family

The family of Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm has revealed that they would speak on his sudden death in due course stressing that they were at the momemnt grieving ver his loss.



A statement issued on the official page of Sylvester A. Mensah reads: “The MacPalm Family of Osu and the Bulla family of Kpando regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved son Dr Fred Yao MacPalm. The families are still grieving over his sudden collapse and death and would make further comments on his surprise demise in due course. Head of Mac-Palm Family”



Dr Frederick Mac-Palm who is one of the nine persons standing trial for treason, reportedly died on Saturday.



Multiples reports suggest he collapsed at home and died thereafter.



Dr Mac-Palm, who is the owner of the Citadel Clinic, has been standing trial since 2019.



The medical practitioner, a member of TAKE ACTION Ghana(TAG), a group allegedly formed to cause social change, studied medicine in the United States of America.



Together with Donya Kafui alias Ezor, a blacksmith from Alavanyo, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Gameli, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, he was arrested for allegedly plotting to destabilize the country.



In 2020, the Kaneshie District Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs Elleanor Kakra Bans committed the accused to stand trial before the Accra High Court.



Other charges preferred against them include abetment of crime, possession of arms and ammunition and explosives without lawful excuse.