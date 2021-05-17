We’ll resist appointments of MCEs, DCEs if we are not involved – Denkyira Trad. Council

Regional News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The Denkyira Traditional Council is furious over the complacency of some Municipal and District Chief Executives once they are appointed



•According to the Council, they need to be involved in the appointment process to ensure the best candidate



•Failure to involve them means a sabotage of the election process



The acting President of the Denkyira Traditional Council, Daasebre Oduro Akenten, has stated the council’s preparedness to resist the nomination and appointment of Municipal and District Chief Executives for Upper Denkyira East and Upper Denkyira West.



According to Daasebree Akenten, most DCEs perform poorly when appointed, therefore, the Council’s decision to actively partake in the nomination process to ensure that the best candidate is approved to serve the people in the District.



“We will not allow the nomination of the Municipal or District Chief Executives without the involvement of the Council,” said Daasebre Akenten.



Speaking at a meeting with the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, Daasebre Akenten mentioned that they were willing to assist the government in transforming the district and nation as a whole.



He explained that they are ever ready to nominate a candidate worthy of the position who will address the numerous challenges facing the good people of Upper Denkyira East and West Districts.