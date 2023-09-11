We'll resist any attempt to disrupt limited voter registration exercise - NPP warns NDC

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2023

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party has served notice to the National Democratic Congress that it will resist any attempt to disrupt the upcoming limited voter registration.



The party’s National Youth organizer, Salam Mustapha says it has intelligence that the opposition party is plotting to derail the coyer registration.



Salam Mustapha called on the youth to be vigilant and partake in the voter registration scheduled to begin on September 12.



He made this known in a live address to rally the participation of Ghanaian youth in the exercise.



The Electoral Commission has scheduled to hold limited voter registration for all persons who have attained the age of 18 and have not previously registered for the voter ID card.



The commission is expected to begin the process on Tuesday, September 12 at all its district offices in the country.



This has however been met with mixed reactions as some have opposed the restriction of the registration to its district offices.



The National Democratic Congress and some other opposition political parties have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the process.



But the National Youth organizer of the NPP, Salam Mustapha says it has uncovered a plot by the NDC to distract the registration. He called on the Police to arrest anybody who acts unlawfully to affect voter registration.



"Our vote is our franchise so let's go all out to vote. I have picked intel that the NDC intends to behave quite a lot as the process begins because they want to give the EC a bad name. They are mobilizing thugs and crooks across the country to attack district offices of the EC. I want to urge the Ghana Police Service to be on the lookout for such clandestine behavior from the NDC. It should not be tolerated. We should not allow dangerous people to destroy our democracy for us," he said.



In a live address to Ghanaian youth, Salam Mustapha urged first-time voters to go out in their numbers and register so as to keep the NPP in power in 2024.



"Parties don’t dictate to the EC how it should conduct its activities. We are all stakeholders but the law is on the side of the EC and they make the rules. If you think the EC is not running the process the way it should, you can go home and sit down. We will go out and embrace the challenge and help young people to register. I also want to advise that the intended mobilizing of thugs will not work because we will not sit down and allow any act of illegality. We will stand up for democracy," he added.



