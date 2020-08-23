General News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

'We’ll provide free Wi-Fi for SHS, tertiary institutions in our second term' – Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has highlighted government’s plan of providing senior high schools and tertiary institutions across the country with free Wi-Fi.



According to him, the process has already commenced and government is expecting the work on the free Wi-Fi initiative to be completed by 2021.



Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto launch, Dr. Bawumia said the initiative is structured to boost learning among students and broaden the scope of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) education and research.



“The process has started and a contract has already been awarded. ECG is also levelling its fibre network across the country” Dr. Bawumia disclosed.



He added, after failing to implement the policy in their first term and realising the consequence of the coronavirus pandemic on education, the party is poised to initiate the project by 2021 when they are voted into power.

















