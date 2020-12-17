Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor

We’ll protest until EC respects the will of the people - NDC

NDC supporters in Ho

The Volta regional secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has mentioned that the party will organize massive demonstrations across various constituencies in the region as a call on the Electoral Commission (EC) to correct what he described as wrongs meted out to the NDC in the just-ended polls.



According to him, Jean Mensa-led EC declared the outcome of the elections in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying “the election of December 7 was rigged in favour of President Nana Addo”



He explained that “the benefit of democracy is for the people to freely elect their leaders” hence “and if we have exercised our franchise and overwhelmingly voted for President Mahama, we don’t want anybody to make mockery, to make no sense of the democracy we’re practising, because by rigging the election you’re making nonsense of the democracy that we all cherished”.



Mr. Gunu insisted that the EC Chair must correct the wrongs and also declare their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect of the country.



According to him, “What happened with the declaration that was made by madam Jean Mensa that the following day she said she made a mistake, we want her to correct her mistakes now and declare President Mahama winner of the December 7th presidential election” he said.



He said this on Thursday, December 17 in the Ketu South constituency where he led hundreds of party supporters to petition the Ketu South District EC Director over the results from the just-ended polls.



The petition is expected to be forwarded to the Regional EC Boss in Ho, and then to the National level of the Commission.



He noted that the protest will be carried out in Ho, Agortime-Ziope and Keta constituencies until “the will of the people is established, we are not going to allow anybody born of a woman to make nonsense of the democracy, pour petrol on this country and lit it with a marchese, we will not tolerate that and that is why the protest”



The protesters, numbering about seven hundred were clad in red, singing and chanting on war songs throughout the principal streets in the constituency to register their displeasure about the election results.





