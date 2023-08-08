We’ll partner tourism ministry to reduce HIV infections among tourists – AIDS Commission

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana AIDS Commission has announced that it will work with the Ghana Tourism Authority to launch campaigns to help reduce the number of new infections among visitors to the country.



Dr. Atuahene Kyeremeh, Director General of the Commission, stated that tourism contributes to new HIV infections, thus the need for them to take steps to help reduce the figures.



Yes, tourism generates resources for the country, he said on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, and it is good for every country to promote tourism. That is why the government is heavily investing in tourism. That is excellent.



However, every good thing has a drawback, and tourism is no exception. Tourists who visit here use the services of sex workers. Others favour men, young women, and students. We don’t train the tourists who come here. They simply enter the country because they have visas. They have money, so even if they give these young people $5, they can have their way with them. This is a major challenge, so we will work with the Ghana Tourism Authority through the mother Ministry to address it.”



"I will be meeting with the Ministry to design strategies to address these challenges,” Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene said.



"As a commission, we need to design communication campaigns and strategies to reach out to them so they can protect themselves,” he said. We also need to assist them in continuing to take their drugs if they are already positive and on drugs, which is what we intend to do. All of these strategies are already in place”.