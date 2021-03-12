Politics of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

We'll not tolerate any internal dispute that will ruin the purpose of NDC - Yaw Gyan condemns Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

A former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan is worried about the internal wrangling within his party.



He stressed that, “some of us suffered to form this party” - hence, he will not tolerate any row that will ruin the purpose of which the party was formed and their aim to recapture power in 2024.



“ . . . I am a founding member of the party . . . we have suffered for this party and wouldn’t want to see it collapse because of internal disputes,” he noted.



Yaw Boateng Gyan was addressing recent issues within the NDC which triggered his party’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi to lambast the leadership of the minority side in Parliament and Speaker Alban Bagbin for betraying the party.



After condemning Sammy Gyamfi’s outburst, Yaw Boateng Gyan urged the leadership to serve the party’s purpose before their personal interest if any.



He spoke in an interview with Kwesi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.