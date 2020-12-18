Regional News of Friday, 18 December 2020

We’ll impeach you - Group to Upper East Regional Chairman

Lawyer Anthony Namoo, Upper East Regional Chairman

The Upper East Patriotic Movement for Growth has hinted that it will lead a process to impeach the Regional Chairman Lawyer Anthony Namoo should he refuse to resign.



The youth group is accusing the Regional Chairman of poor leadership leading to what the group describes as a record poor performance of the party since the year 2000.



In an interview on Dreamz Fm, a Bolgatanga based-radio station and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Secretary of the group, Mr. Theo Abolga said that they will initiate a process to impeach Lawyer Anothy Namoo should he refuse to resign.



“We are saying that, if your leadership is providing us with the worst performance in this region please step aside. If he fails to do what we are asking him to do now, we will lead a process to impeach him.”



It would be recalled that the group shortly after this year’s election demanded the resignation of Lawyer Namoo from his position because according to it, he bragged he would resign as Regional chairman if NPP failed to win his home constituency (Nabdam) seat in the December 7 polls; and it turned out the party lost the seat.



In a press statement, the group demanded the Regional chairman to take responsibility for his words and resign from his position with immediate effect.



However, Mr Namoo has denied ever saying he will resign should the party lose the Nabdam seat where he comes from.

