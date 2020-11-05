Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

We’ll have a shock of our lives – Obiri Boahen cautions NPP

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has warned his party not to be over self-satisfied about winning the 2020 presidential election.



He has charged the party to work harder and ensure a massive victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo and all his parliamentary candidates across the country.



He claims the party will have a shock of their lives if they relax in their campaign.



“Even though I know we will win, I see this election that we are still in opposition and we must be vigilant and committed to ensuring a one-time victory for the NPP."



“Let’s defeat Mahama and embarrass him than what we did in the 2016 election,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.