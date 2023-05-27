We’ll fight with our blood to retain Assin North seat for NDC- Prof Asiedu replies NPP

Politics of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: mynewgh.com

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court directing the Parliament of Ghana to expunge from its records the name of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency, the Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu promised to retain the seat for the party.



He has vowed together with other executives of the party to meet the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) boot-for-boot in the Assin North constituency to ensure a resounding victory for NDC in the upcoming by-election if it is finally declared vacant by the Speaker of Parliament and a date set for the polls



“We are going to fight with our blood to maintain the Assin North constituency seat during the by-election for NDC” Prof Kofi Asiedu disclosed.



“We want to put on record that NPP will not be allowed to share money and we will not be intimidated by the act of the NPP’s force; whether invisible or whatever forces but rather fight for our rights since it is against the electoral laws in this country to influence somebody with money” Prof Kofi Asiedu warned



At a press conference organized by the Central Regional and Assin North Executives of the NDC ahead of the Assin North by-election, he stressed “If NPP are saying they are extending what happened at Kumawu constituency by sharing money openly to the voters into the Central Region, precisely Assin North constituency then we are sorry for them since NDC will not allow money sharing during voting”.



“If NPP thinks they are coming to have their way like what happened at Kumawu then they are joking. They can bear in mind that they can influence an ignorant person to vote for you without a message but in Central Region, I want to put it on record that this is where education started and we will not allow ourselves to be influenced by money” Prof Kofi Asiedu disclosed.



“The people of Central Region can analyze issues very well before voting so if NPP influences them money them with money then we are going to influence them with conscious and words of wisdom that will let them know what they have to vote for continuity of development since NPP doesn’t think about development anymore” he stressed.