We'll export nurses under my presidency to help solve unemployment – Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to export nurses as part of measures to address the unemployment situation in Ghana.



According to him, deploying nurses abroad would be a more beneficial option than leaving them unemployed in Ghana.



He said this while on a tour of the Savannah Region, where he addressed student nurses.



The former president noted that it was prudent for nurses to be gainfully employed after completing their education.



He also disclosed that this would be done by establishing a unit at the Ministry of Employment dedicated to recruiting nurses meeting the required standards for export.



“We want to increase the production of health workers and nurses, and we will employ them to work for us as many as we can, but at the same time, we will sign agreements with other countries where we can post our nurses to go and work on fixed contracts.



"So under the Ministry of Employment, we will have a unit that can recruit nurses and make sure they are of the standard that can work in international hospitals.”