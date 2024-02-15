We'll ensure our works are devoid of politics - Ahafo Ano South West presiding member

Regional News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The elected presiding member for the Ahafo Ano South West district in the Ashanti Region, Prince Oppong has disclosed that he is going to ensure there is unity in the assembly's work to expedite development.



According to him, works based on partisan politics will retard development, hence, his serious advocacy for works devoid of politics.



Touching on some issues confronting the district, the assembly member for Wioso Krofofrom electoral area and the presiding member bemoaned the lack of teachers in most of the schools, the poor telecommunication network, and the deplorable nature of their roads and said they are going to help fight that course to ensure there is a smooth development.



Thanking the assembly for the trust and electing him as the district's presiding member, he entreated the assembly members to put up their best efforts to ensure development in the district.



On his part, the Chief of Kunsu, Nana Duah Agyemang Badu commended the elected assembly members and called on them to work hard to ensure development.



For assembly members to succeed in ensuring development, Nana Duah Agyemang entreated them to always respect and work hand in hand with the chiefs and elders.



The Chief who is worried about the poor nature of the roads called on the government and other stakeholders to expedite action to curb the situation.



Reacting to the issues, the District Chief Executive for the area, Joseph Frimpong Bonsu said some leaders are fighting to get the problems fixed since it has been a burden on all of them.



He encouraged assembly members to work hard to help the assembly generate enough IGF to help in the development of the district.