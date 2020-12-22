Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

We’ll ensure EC purifies itself and rises again - Mahama assures

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says it’s imperative that the Electoral Commission purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa.



According to him, the incompetent handling of the December 7 poll has left a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens.



The NDC leader made this known in a post on social media which was sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



He said the NDC will ensure that the Commission is accountable for the results of the just ended elections.



John Dramani Mahama called on his followers and all Ghanaians who are peeved by the conduct of the Commission to protest peacefully.



His post on social media read “I commend the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) for the recognition of protests as an instrument of democratic expression. Elections can be emotive and the EC’s incompetent handling of the Dec 7 poll leaves a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens. It is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa. I still urge all who feel outraged by the EC’s conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful”.





